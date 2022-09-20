Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming psychological thriller Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, the promotions of which are in full swing. In a recent media interaction, the Sita Ramam star spoke about dealing with online hate and criticism, and how it can be hurtful on days.

The actor admitted that trolling affects him as he puts out 'sincere and honest work' and wants to prove his mettle to the audience. Salmaan further maintained that the only way forward is to keep doing good work, which would hopefully impress different sets of people.

Dulquer Salmaan reacts to online trolls and criticism

According to ANI, the actor mentioned, "It does affect me because I put in sincere and honest work, at least I do into my films. And, genuinely want to do good work and prove it to the audience. But, there is criticism, however, a lot of times, it is constructive. Sometimes it is personal but I feel like those are the people with their own agenda or something.”

He continued, "But there are days when it’s hurtful and days when it affects you but like any of us, we cannot dwell on it for too long, we keep on moving forward.. I think the best way to keep them quiet is to keep working hard with your movies and the new role that you do, hopefully, keep impressing different sets of people.”

More on Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Chup: Revenge Of The Artist,

Salmaan will be seen alongside Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the R Balki directorial, which will hit theatres on September 23. The movie, which comes as a homage to filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool, has been produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde.

