R Balki Announces Free Screening For Dulquer Salmaan Starrer 'Chup', Says 'I Felt...'

R Balki's forthcoming flick Chup: Revenge of The Artist has garnered a lot of attention ahead of its release, thanks to the makers' unique promotional strategies. Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol in lead roles, the movie comes as a homage to filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool. Ahead of the movie's September 23 release, makers have decided to hold a free screening for viewers across 10 cities in India.

Talking about the reason behind the same, R Balki said it is pertinent to display one's product to people and get their opinions. Since movies are made for public consumption, Balki stressed that it is important for the audience to view them first, followed by critics and film industry members.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the director said, "What I thought was that when you want to show people a film, or any product for that matter, like a chair, you display your product. I felt people can just watch the film and have their opinion. Finally, a film is made for the audience. We usually show it to everybody else first and then the audience, this time it will be them first and then the critics and the industry. We invite so many guests for our first screening, so why not the audience?”

The free show will happen three days before the film's release and moviegoers can book their seats online. Balki also said that he has decided to hold a screening where critics and industry members can watch Chup: Revenge of the Artist together. "It’s a film about the kind of opinions people have about each other, so we might as well watch it together! Rather than sit individually and form an opinion, why not watch it together," he explained.

The movie also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde.

