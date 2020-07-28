Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday: Here Are Lesser-known Facts About 'Karwaan' Actor

Dulquer Salmaan is majorly known for his work in the Malayalam movie industry. He has also worked in the Tamil and Telugu movie industry as well. Salmaan recently featured in his second Bollywood film -- Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor (2019), opposite Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Dulquer Salmaan started his acting career in 2012 and is the winner of many Filmfare Awards.

He has successfully made a huge fan-base for himself and has established his niche over the years. However, there are many aspects about him that fans are still unaware of, including the fact that he holds a degree in Business Management. Read on to know more such lesser-known facts about the actor on the occasion of his birthday:

Dulquer Salmaan is a degree holder

Dulquer Salmaan is the second child of the iconic Malayalam film actor, Mammootty and his wife Sulfath. The actor completed his primary level education at TOC-H Public School, in Vyttila, Kochi, and his secondary level education at Sishya School in Chennai. He later moved to the United States of America and earned a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

After getting graduated, Dulquer Salmaan worked in the United States for a while and later decided to get into an I.T. related business in Dubai. It is only after completing his education and gaining some business experience that Dulquer Salmaan decided to pursue a career in acting. The actor did a three-month-long course at the Barry John Acting Studio in Mumbai, from where his journey began. In 2012, Dulquer Salmaan debuted in the Malayalam film industry with Srinath Rajendran’s action crime drama movie, Second Show. The actor’s performance was highly praised by critics.

Personal life

Dulquer Salmaan has an elder sister, Surumi. Salmaan and architect Amal Sufia tied the knot on October 22, 2011. The two had a love marriage and became proud parents of a girl, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, on May 5, 2017.

Other unknown facts about Dulquer Salmaan

Favourite actors - Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan

Favourite movie - Magadheera

Favourite sport - Football

Favourite hobby - Singing

Favourite colour - Black

Favourite cuisine - South Indian food

