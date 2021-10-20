'Dybbuk' Trailer: Emraan Hashmi & Nikita Dutta Fight Evil Spirits In Horror Film; WATCH

Chehre star Emraan Hashmi is currently gearing up for his forthcoming film, Dybbuk - The Curse is Real, which will hit the digital screen via Amazon Prime Video on October 29. The actor, who is known for his performances in numerous horror films, has recently taken to his official Instagram handle and unveiled Dybbuk trailer. The trailer gives fans a sneak peek into the upcoming spooky adventure. Along with Hashmi, the film also features Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul in the lead role.

Dybbuk trailer unveiled

Online streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video's upcoming film, Dybbuk - The Curse is Real featuring Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for its release. The film is a Hindi remake of Prithiviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam horror film titled Ezra, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priya Anand, and Tovino Thomas among others. The trailer of the film shows a newly-married couple, dealing with a miscarriage, moving into a new home.

In the video, one can see Nikita's character Mahi buying a centuries-old Dutch-made box, called 'dybbuk,' and opening it only to find a vial of blood and human hair. It's only later that she and Hashmi's character Sam experience paranormal activities in their new home. The couple eventually learns that the dybbuk used to trap 'dissatisfied spirits,' and it must not be opened at any cost. The second half of the video shows the couple seeking the help of a rabbi (played by Kaul) to perform an exorcism.

Fans immediately headed to the comments section of Hashmi's Instagram post about the trailer of the film and praised the actor. Penned and helmed by Jay K, Dybbuk is jointly backed by Panorama Studios and T-Series. The film will be premiering on the OTT platform on October 29.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Hashmi recently made headlines as rumours surfaced of the actor being a part of the third film in the Tiger franchise. A fan's picture with the actor in Austria went viral on Twitter, and fans realised that Tiger 3 was being shot in Austria too. This came after the actor denied being a part of the film, which will also star Katrina Kaif.

