DYK Before 'Descendants Of The Sun', Song Joong-ki Could've Become An Idol Trainee

Song Joong-ki is best known for his phenomenal performances in a variety of his television shows and movies in his entire career so far. The South Korean actor received a breakthrough in his career with the movie Sungkyunkwan Scandal as well as TV shows Running Man, Vincenzo, etc. The actor once talked about how he was invited to become a trainee for an idol group and even opened up about how he wanted to become a news anchor. Read ahead to know more about what the actor talked about.

Lesser-known facts about Song Joong-ki

According to reports by ABS-CBN, Song Joong-ki, who rose to fame through the television series Vincenzo and Descendants Of The Sun, once revealed how he received a call from an entertainment agency inviting him to become a trainee for an idol group. The actor did not name the group but hinted how that group was currently among the popular ones.

Not many of the fans know that the actor is a short-track speed skater and is quite talented in sports. He even played for his regional team and took part in Korean National Sports Festival three times. He once stated that he had to quit as there were a lot of conflicts between short track teams. He then added that he then decided to give this up and focus on his studies. Song Joong-ki went on to get a degree in business administration at Sungkyunkwan University and was even featured on the Unversity’s magazine cover a couple of times.

A letter from Song Joong-ki’s school teacher went viral online that stated that he thought he would fulfil his dream and become a news anchor. His high school teacher also added that he did not think he would establish himself so quickly. The actor once even revealed how it was his past dream to become an announcer when he was invited for an interview in a news studio.

Song Joong-ki’s latest

The South Korean actor is seen in Vincenzo, a popular television series in which he is essaying the lead role of Vincenzo Cassano / Park Joo-Hyung, with other actors namely Jeon Yeo-been, Ok Taec-yeon, Kim Yeo-jin and Kwak Dong-Yeon. The series premieres on Netflix in South Korea as well as internationally.

Image Source- Song Joong-ki's Instagram