DYK Dilip Kumar Was Related To Adnan Sami, Sayyeshaa? Artists Recall Memories Of Legend

Considered one of the greatest actors on Indian cinema celluloid, Dilip Kumar’s demise spread a pall of gloom across the film industry and his fans across the globe. Tributes poured in, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to legends of various fields like Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan. Among those who mourned his loss were Adnan Sami and Sayyeshaa, who were related to the legendary actor.

Calling Dilip Kumar as the ‘King of Cinema’, Adnan tweeted that he was heartbroken by the news. The singer-music composer stated that he admired the iconic star, while also shared that his father was Dilip Kumar’s cousin from Peshawar, where they were born. Adnan’s father Arshad Sami Khan was involved with the Pakistani Air Force and also served as a diplomat.

Adnan recalled calling the actor, whose original name was Mohammed Yusuf Khan as Yusuf ‘Lala.’ The Tera Chehra artist posted pictures posing with the Devdas actor in his childhood and only with his family, recalling him being very ‘loving.’ ‘Khuda paiman lala jaan’, he added.

I am so heartbroken by d news that the ‘King of Cinema’ DILIP KUMAR has passed away.

I admired him as an actor & respected him as he was my fathers first cousin frm Peshawar. Therefore I called him Yusuf ‘Lala’. He was very loving to me.

‘Khuda Paiman Lala jan’.🤲#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/37RbzFb9EP — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) July 7, 2021

Sayyeshaa, who had made her debut with Shivaay a few years ago, and featured in numerous South films since then, is the grandniece of Dilip Kumar’s wife, former actress Saira Banu. Sharing a childhood photo of the duo dancing together, the actress wrote that she was blessed to have spent much of her childhood with Dilip Kumar.

She added that for her, he will always be a ‘warm hearted Phuponana’, recalling memories of singing and dancing with him, learning from him, and loving him. “End of an era”, she added.

I’m blessed to have spent so much of my childhood with the legend who the world knows as #DilipKumar

For me he will always remain my warm hearted Phuponana, with whom I sang and danced, learnt so much from and loved to bits! ❤️ It’s an end of an era! RIP pic.twitter.com/1Uw6QCXkki — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar laid to rest

Dilip Kumar on Wednesday was buried with full state honours in Mumbai on Wednesday, marking the end of an illustrious career as one of Indian cinema's most loved icons.

The actor had been battling ill health for the last few years, including advanced-stage prostate cancer and lung disease, and had been in and out of the hospital.

