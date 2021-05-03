DYK Gal Gadot And Tanushree Dutta Competed Against Each Other At Miss Universe Pageant?

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot is making headlines after announcing that she was pregnant with her third girl child. The actress has a string of successful movies under her belt with the DC movies turning her into a feminist icon with Wonder Woman. But did you know that before becoming an actress, Gal Gadot participated in a beauty pageant and competed against a Bollywood actress?

Gal Gadot in Miss Universe pageant

At the age of 18-years, the Is Israeli actress competed in the Miss Universe pageant in the year 2004. According to a Hindustan Times reports, the actress competed in the same year as Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress Tanushree Dutta. After entering the pageant, the Fast and Furious actress served her country in the military at the age of 20 for two years.

Tanushree Dutta and Gal Gadot competed against each other at the pageant when the former actress was only 20-years-old. Tanushree Dutta managed to place herself in the top 10 positions of the Miss Universe Pageant. Gal Godot did not have much luck in the competition as she could make it to the top 15. Though she failed at Miss Universe Pageant, Gal Gadot was crowned at Miss Israel in the same year.

About Gal Gadot's movies

The Israeli beauty took up her career as an actress and essayed the role of Giselle in the Fast and Furious franchise. She came to the media's attention after bagging the role of Wonder Wonder in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. Later on, the actress signed a deal of three movies with Warner Bros.

The actress has acted in movies such as Knight and Day, Kicking Out Shoshana, Criminal, Keeping Up with the Joneses, and Triple 9. According to the reports from Deadline, the actress is set to appear in two movies, Death on the Nile and Red Notice, in the years 2021 and 2022 respectively. The actress has also been updating her fans on her health through her social media platform and recently, celebrated her 36th birthday with her friends and family.

Promo Pic Credit: Gal Gadot IG