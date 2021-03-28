DYK Ileana D'Cruz Was Initially Set To Make Her B'Town Debut With 'Black Diamonds'?

Establishing herself in Telugu cinema, actor Illeana D'Cruz has also marked her presence in the Bollywood industry. She made her debut in the entertainment industry with a Telugu film Devadasu and appeared in Hindi films like Barfi, Rustom, Main Tera Hero and Baadshaho. Although the Bollywood industry produces over 100 films every year, there are several films that get shelved due to several reasons. Did you know Illeana D’Cruz’s Bollywood debut film was also shelved?

Illeana D’Cruz trivia

Illeana D’Cruz made her debut in Bollywood with Anurag Basu’s Barfi! and also bagged an award for her performance in the film. However, Illeana D'Cruz was supposed to make her debut in Bollywood with the film Black Diamond, in the year 2007. According to a report by IMDb, Illeana was signed for the film Black Diamond opposite actor Shiney Ahuja and the film was supposed to be directed by Indrajit Lankesh. The film was scheduled to be shot in South Africa and after a few weeks of shooting, the film got shelved due to financial reasons.

After Illeana D’Cruz’s debut with Barfi!, she was offered several films like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main tera Hero, Happy Ending, Rustom, Baadshaho, Raid and Pagalpanti amongst others. Back in 2005, Illeana D’Cruz also auditioned for a Telugu film, supposed to be directed by Teja, but the film got shelved due to several reasons. Illeana D'cruz's South Indian movies include Rakhi, Munna and Pokiri.

Upcoming Illeana D'cruz's movies

On the work front, Illeana D’Cruz was last seen in the film Pagalpanti, which did not do well at the Box Office. She will now be seen in an upcoming film The Big Bull, directed by Kookie Gulati. The film is based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in financial crimes over a period of 10 years. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role along with actors Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla. She will also star in Balwinder Singh’s Unfair&Lovely, an upcoming social comedy film, which explores India’s obsession with fair skin. Illeana D'Cruz will star opposite Randeep Hooda in the film.

