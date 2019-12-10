Easy Kitchen Hacks That Will Reduce Your Time To Prepare Food

We all want to prepare delicious and healthy meals for our families, but it is not always quick and easy. No wonder, there is nothing as comforting as delicious homemade food, but sometimes the mere thought of cooking can put you off. But here we are with clever kitchen hacks that will save you time.

Precut vegetables

Preparing some foods at the beginning of the week can help solve your problem of spending more time in the kitchen. Cut up vegetables on Sunday nights when you tend to have a variety of foods on hand throughout the week. Just pack them in an airtight container and store them in the refrigerator and cook as and when required.

Microwave to peel garlic

Peeling every single garlic clove can be quite a time-taking. The best way to do it quickly is by heating the head of garlic for around 30 seconds in a microwave. Later, you can simply see the clove is sliding out of the skin. Yay, it was the easy way.

Knead the dough in advance

For rotis or parathas, the dough can be kneaded in advance and can be stored in a refrigerator. The kneaded dough can be used for 3-4 days, but not longer than that. Chapati and rotis taste best when you the dough is prepared hours ago in advance.

Freeze herbs in olive oil

The best way to use herbs and increase their shelf life is by freezing them in some olive oil. This accentuates the taste of your meals. It also makes it easy to use aromatic spices and herbs in a much better way. It also saves your time to sort and chop the herbs again and again.

Store browned onions

Browned onions give mouth-watering aroma and flavour to any dish. Most dishes demand to brown the onions before you add in the rest of the ingredients. This process is really time-consuming. Prepare a bowl full of browned onions in advance and store them in air-tight containers and refrigerate. To make browned onions, all you have to do is to fry them and store.

