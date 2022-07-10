Eid Al-Adha 2022: Madhuri Dixit, Emraan Hashmi & Others Extend Heartfelt Wishes To Fans

Eid al-Adha is regarded as one of the biggest festivals that is celebrated by the Muslim community worldwide. Eid Al-Adha is also called Eid Qurban, which means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' as the festival commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice of his son on Allah’s command. Moreover, it is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar and is also called Bakri Eid in India.

Eid al-Adha 2022 began on Saturday evening, July 9, and will go on till 10 July evening. As the auspicious occasion is around the corner, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to send their heartfelt wishes to their fans.

Madhuri Dixit wishes fans on Eid al-Adha 2022

On Sunday, Madhuri Dixit took to her social media handle and wished her fans on Eid. The evergreen actor shared an Eid al-Adha 2022 Mubarak note. The note read, "Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May your celebration be joyous and memorable."

Emraan Hashmi wishes fans on Eid al-Adha 2022

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram stories and sent his warm regards to all his fans and followers on the occasion Eid al-Adha 2022 with a beautiful Eid Mubarak poster image.

Aamir Khan's production house wishes fans on Eid al-Adha 2022

Recently, Aamir Khan's production house headed to their official Twitter handle and penned a sweet Eid al-Adha 2022 wish. The production house wrote, "Wishing everyone good health, peace and happiness. #EidMubarak to everyone!"

Chiranjeevi sends heartfelt wishes to fans

Megastar Chiranjeevi also joined the bandwagon and took to his Twitter account. Wishing all his fans on Eid, the veteran actor tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to All! May the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha spread the spirit of togetherness, foster harmony, peace and happiness for all."

Eid Mubarak to All! May the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha spread the spirit of togetherness, foster harmony, peace and happiness for all. pic.twitter.com/vk2saHKGZO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 10, 2022

Kirron Kher sends heartwarming greetings

Anupam Kher's wife Kirron Kher shared an image of 'Eid al-adha Mubarak.' Along with the picture, Kirron wished her fans and followers. She wrote in the caption, "Wishing you all a very Happy #EidAlAdha #EidMubarak."

Image : Insta/@madhuridixitnene/facebook/@ Emraan Hashmi/Shutterstock