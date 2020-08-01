Eid-al-Adha 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Priyaka Chopra extend wishes

On the joyous occasion of Eid-al-Adha, several Bollywood stars took to their respective social media handles to express their wishes to their fans and followers. Since social gatherings have been restricted in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the stars have been asking fans to celebrate the festival at home with their family. Various celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, and Ali Fazal were the ones to extend their wishes on the special day.

Bollywood stars pour wishes on Eid-al-Adha

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a beautiful picture of the Holy Kaba on Instagram while extending his wishes on the auspicious occasion. Another veteran actor Anupam Kher showered his beautiful wishes and blessings on the special day. While extending his wishes, Anupam prayed that the day brings lots of happiness, good health, and peace in the life of his fans.

Actor Ali Fazal who is known for his poetic mannerism, expressed his wishes and wrote that he wanted to share a humorous gag on the special day, but later revealed that since the gas gets indulged with daily life then there is nothing exclusive about it. At last, he asked his fans to not step out of the house and celebrate the happy day with his family.Global star Priyanka Chopra also wished her fans all across the world for celebrating the festival. She wrote, “Hope it brings us blessings, happiness & peace.”

Eid mubaarak saathiyon. Bohot pyaar sabko. Ek lateefa sunaata lekin lateefe jab roz marron ki harqat aur haqeeqat mein ghul mil jaate hain toh uska exclusive lutf hee khatm ho jaata hai. Toh bas, side se sabko.. mubaarak. Stay safe and be kind por favor!! — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) August 1, 2020

#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings us blessings, happiness & peace.🌙 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 1, 2020

Eid-al-Adha is one of the two most prominent Islamic festivals that is celebrated around the globe with great pomp and show. The first one being Eid-Al-Fitr, which is also known as Ramadan Eid while the other is Eid-al-Adha. The Islamic festival is a day of family get together, merriment and joy, and reinstills the spirit of hope, kindness, charity, and nobility. Eid-al-Adha is actually celebrated to mark Islamic prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) unwavering faith and devotion to Allah.

