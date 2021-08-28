'Ek Villain Returns': Disha Patani Celebrates 2nd Schedule Wrap With Crew; See Pics Here

Disha Patani took to her social media to give a new update on her forthcoming thriller-action film titled Ek Villain Returns. With the shooting of the movie in full swing, netizens are eagerly waiting for more details about the movie. With undisclosed roles, the movie features Disha Patani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor.

Disha Patani celebrates Ek Villain Returns second schedule wrap

The 29-year-old actor has kept her fans in the loop with her shooting schedule for Mohit Suri's upcoming thriller. From sharing pictures during the commencement of the filming to ending the schedule with a cake cutting ceremony, fans accompanied the actor on the fun journey. With the second schedule concluding, Patani took to her Instagram to share pictures from the wrap-up party with the team and crew of the movie.

The actor shared a video of her cheering for the movie along with her team. She also posed for a picture with them. In the caption, she announced the second schedule wrap and thanked the team. Patani wrote,

''It’s a second schedule wrap!! #ekvillianreturns thank you my amazing team for all your amazing hard work and dedication,nothing without you all❤️ big hug and lots of love🌸''

She also shared several moments from the wrap-up party on her Instagram story. As per her stories, the team celebrated the wrap by having a cake cutting ceremony together. In one of the stories posted by a member of the team Séverine Perina, the actor was seen hanging around with a dog on the sets.

More on Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns

Sequel to the 2014 romantic thriller Ek Villain, Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns is back with a fresh cast of actors with the likes of Disha Patani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor. Currently, in the filming stage, not many details have been revealed by the makers, However, the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on February 11 next year. Arjun Kapoor recently took to his Instagram to upload a picture with a cryptic message saying, ''Coming for you Villains.''

In other news, Patani will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's production KTina in an undisclosed role.

IMAGE- DISHA PATANI IG