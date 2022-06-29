'Ek Villain Returns': John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun & Tara Sizzle In New Posters

Mohit Suri is all set to bring the passionate stories of villains to the big screen in the upcoming action thriller Ek Villain Returns. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham in the lead role, the venture generation a lot of hype over the intriguing casting of the actors.

Fans are excited to see the fresh pairs on the big screen. The movie reportedly serves as the spiritual sequel of Suri's 2014 film Ek Villain stirring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. Check out the new posters of Ek Villain Returns below.

Ek Villain Returns new posters

The actors took to their respective social media handles to share the new posters of the forthcoming thriller Ek Villain Returns. One poster featuring Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria showed the actors in an intimate pose on a bike, dressed in all-black. On the other hand, Disha and John Abraham showed off their toned physique as they held solemn expressions on the new poster.

The posters were dropped a day ahead of the trailer release to create a buzz. Disha Patani shared the poster with the caption, ''Hero aur heroine ki stories toh bohot hain, ab baari hai Villain ki kahani jaan ne ki!'' while Arjun Kapoor wrote, ''Hero-heroine ka zamana gaya, now it's time to hail the Villain!''.

Makers were successful in their intention as fans expressed their anticipation to witness the couples' chemistry in the trailer. Patani received love from Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff as she commented, ''Wowwww deeeshu! Looking stunning!!'' while another fan commented, ''So excited for your trailer''.

More on Ek Villain Returns

Earlier, the actors dropped their individual character posters where they covered half of their faces with a yellow happy face mask. Additionally, the poster also included two red lines smeared across vertically. Patani shared the post with the caption, ''In the world of Villains, Heroes don't exist! And #EkVillain is back after 8 years. Beware''.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor recently shared a post from Paris writing, ''Ek Villain was in Paris and is now headed to Mumbai for the Big launch. Brace yourselves for some epic villainy coming your way,''

Ek Villain Returns will open in theatres on July 29, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@tarasutaria/dishapatani