Bollywood stars John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor are all set to share the screen space together for the first time in the upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. Touted to be a romance drama, the movie is the official sequel to the 2014 film, which starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. While the movie is less than a month away from its release, its makers are fueling fans' excitement with regular updates. They recently unveiled the official trailer of the upcoming film.

Ek Villain Returns will see John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The makers of the film recently dropped the much-awaited trailer which features intense romance and drama. The clip begins with the introduction of a serial killer, played by John Abraham, who kills women with one-sided lovers.

The film further features some romantic sequences between John Abraham and Disha Patani as well as Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

The drama in the story increases by many folds as Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham's characters come face-to-face. The trailer also showcases how Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani will play mysterious characters in the movie. Seemingly, the audience will also come across a new version of the hit song Galliyan. Unveiling the film's trailer,

Arjun Kapoor penned, "It's time to enter the Villain universe! EkVillainReturns trailer out now. Coming to your nearest cinema halls this Villaintines Day- 29th July 2022." Take a look at the film's trailer here.

Ek Villain Returns trailer

Ahead of the trailer launch of the forthcoming romance drama, its makers unveiled some intriguing posters. The monochrome posters featured an intense romance between the film's star cast. While one had John Abraham and Disha Patani striking a pose, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria could be seen sitting on a bike.

The upcoming film is helmed by Mohit Suri, who also directed the first part of the series eight years ago. The film is bankrolled by T-Series and Balaji Motion Pictures. It will hit the theatres on July 29, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor