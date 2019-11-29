Ranu Mondal's Daughter Elizabeth Hits Back At Netizens; Says,"the Remarks Are Distasteful"

Ranu Mondal made waves on the internet after a video of her singing a song went viral. She quickly rose to fame and renowned singer-musician Himesh Reshammiya brought Ranu aboard to sing a song for his upcoming film. But the fame did not take much time to turn sour as another video of her behaving rudely with a fan went viral. She was criticised by netizens and was trolled heavily after a photo of her wearing excessive makeup went viral. Now, Ranu Mondal's daughter has spoken up about the recent events.

Ranu Mondal's daughter hits back at trolls

The photo of Ranu Mondal which went viral with her in excessive makeup was reportedly claimed as fake by the beauty parlour that had done it. Ranu's daughter Elizabeth Sathi Roy expressed that she feels sad about her mother getting trolled in such a way. She stated that she is well aware of her mother Ranu's attitude problem and knows that she can invite trouble at times. But she feels it is very sad that a person who has struggled so much in her life and is finally getting a taste of success is being subjected to so much trolling over the internet.

Elizabeth also expressed her views on the idea of making her mother walk the ramp. She asked whether it was necessary to make her walk the ramp. She stated that her mother is a singer and not a model. Elizabeth added furthermore that people imitating her mother and mocking her on the internet is very distasteful and unacceptable. She stated that her mother does not belong to an elite family, she comes from a financially backward family and never got a chance to groom herself and her talent before getting shot to sudden fame.

She feels that there is a reason behind all the trolling. She recalled the recent event of her mother being rude to a fan and feels that people must have gotten offended over it. Elizabeth feels that people are venting and expressing their views by trolling and making memes on Ranu Mondal.

