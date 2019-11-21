Ranu Mondal Is Very Approachable Even After All The Fame: Himesh Reshammiya’s Father

Internet sensation and singer, Ranu Mondal has a truly inspirational story of how she transformed and reached where she is today. She got a big break when Bollywood singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya gave her the platform as a playback singer in his upcoming film, Happy Hardy and Heer. She sang two songs in the film which are Teri Meri Kahani and Aadat which were very well-received by the masses. Her rags to riches story has been making headlines as Ranu has become a household name, thanks to Himesh.

We happened to get in touch with Himesh' father, Vipin Reshammiya who spoke to Republic World EXCLUSIVELY about Ranu's popularity. When quizzed about whether the fame has changed her since the first time he met her, Himesh's father said, "She has a manager... Naturally, she has her relatives who are managing her affairs. She is approachable that way."

How Ranu Mondal became popular

Ranu was first heard singing Lata Mangeshkar’s hit song Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai on the platforms of the railway station in Kolkata. As the video went viral music director, Himesh launched her as a playback singer in the Bollywood industry. Ranu also went on to record an episode of Superstar Singer. Ranu reportedly came from a very good background but the luck was not in her hands. She was only six months when she got separated from her family and was raised by her grandmother and life was not easy. She had been lonely for a long time and also struggled with faith in God. Ranu loved singing but she never got a chance to sing. She also used to learn singing by listening to Lata Mangeshkar's music on the radio and cassettes.

Will Ranu be able to sustain in Bollywood? Himesh's father spills the beans

Himesh's father Vipin Reshammiya revealed about this saying that it is "very unpredictable". He said that there are several other factors like education and background are usually taken into account for the same. When asked whether Himesh will be making other songs with Ranu in the future, he said that there are no plans of that as of now as Ranu is on her own. Talking about the film, Happy Hardy Heer, it is directed by Raka and will be releasing on January 3, 2020.

