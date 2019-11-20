Elli AvrRam Is Like An 'excited Naughty Child' As She Gives Manoj Bajpayee Some Sweet Pain

Manoj Bajpayee is always hailed for his ‘intense' performances. However, that does not mean that he would be all serious, prepping to get into his next ‘heavy’ role even behind the scenes. The veteran is a human being and would definitely participate in some fun-filled moments in real. This was evident in a moment with Elli AvrRam. The latter experienced some real joy when she was allowed to remove his fake moustache. She termed her behaviour like an ‘excited naughty child’ in the throwback video.

Elli on Monday shared a quirky throwback video on Instagram from the behind-the-scenes of an advertisement shoot from some months ago. In the video, Elli looks all excited to take Manoj’s fake moustache off. As she starts from his right side, the Special 26 star asks her to do it from the left side since the former side was tighter.

She then excitedly says ‘1, 2, 3’ before pulling the moustache out. Despite the initial warning, it turned out to be painful for Manoj, who lets out a soft screech. Elli AvrRam captioned the post, “Lol🤣‼️ Like a excited naughty child...did I wait for this moment! @bajpayee.manoj yaad hai? Haha... #ad #shoot #throwback #manojbajpayee #elliavrram #yourstruly."

The duo had shot for a pan masala brand advertisement earlier this year. In the ads too, they were seen in fun-filled moments with each other. The advertisement seemed to have been directed by Band Baaja Baraat fame Maneesh Sharma, as Elli shared anoter moment with Manoj Bajpayee and Maneesh Sharma. She captioned the post, “#tb To me with Manoj sir and Maneesh sir🕺🏻🕺🏻.....and 2 fancy 📸💣-ers at the back....❗️Hope you guys have enjoyed all the ads😋 #ad #fun #shoot #rajasthan #india #manojbajpayee #maneeshsharma #elliavrram #photobomb #lol #tb."

It’d be interesting to see this off-screen chemistry translate on the big screen as well someday. Meanwhile, on the professional front, both the actors have been in the news for their web series. Manoj Bajpayee earned rave reviews for Family Man. Elli too featured in The Verdict - State vs Nanavati, based on the controversial 1959 Nanavati murder case.

