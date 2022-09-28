'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Introduces Satish Kaushik As Politician-activist Jagjivan Ram

Kangana Ranaut has been building fans' curiosity around her upcoming political drama Emergency, which also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade among others in pivotal roles. The actor recently unveiled Satish Kaushik's first look poster as the late defence minister Jagjivan Ram aka Babuji. Calling Kaushik a 'powerhouse of talent', Kangana hailed Jagjivan Ram as one of the most 'revered politicians' in India's history.

Satish Kaushik to play late defence minister Jagjivan Ram in Emergency

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, September 28, Kangana revealed Satish Kaushik's poster and wrote, "Last but not the least ….Presenting the powerhouse of talent @satishkaushik2178 as #JagjivanRam in #Emergency, popularly known as Babuji, he was one of the most revered politicians in the Indian Political History #Emergency." Take a look.

Satish Kaushik also mentioned that its an 'honour' to be cast as the late politician. He wrote, "Honoured to essay the role of #JagjivanRam also known as Babuji, the most compassionate and the crusader of social justice in @kanganaranaut directorial #Emergency."

Emergency chronicles the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (played by Kangana). The movie will feature Shreyas Talpade as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Mahima Chaudhry as cultural activist Pupul Jayakar and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

In an earlier conversation with ANI, Kangana discussed why Emergency is an important project. She said, "Emergency is an undeniable part of recent history and I feel that this will click with the audience. Since the teaser has dropped, it's been trending at number 1, it has taken the nation by storm and it is a validation of the fact that this is what people are starved for."

Apart from Emergency, Kangana will be seen as an Indian Air Force Officer in Tejas. She also has Sita- The Incarnation in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KANGANARANAUT)