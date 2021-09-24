Emmy Awards 2021: Kangana Ranaut Lauds Nawazuddin Siddiqui As He Bags Nomination

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the International Emmys on Thursday. With a total of 44 nominees spanning across 11 categories, Indian celebrities accounted for three nominations. Among them was Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in the Netflix series, Serious Men. Actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account on Friday to congratulate the actor on the occasion.

Kangana Ranaut lauds Nawazuddin Siddiqui as he bags International Emmys 2021 nomination

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his Instagram account to share the exciting news after he was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Congratulating his team, the actor posted a picture on Instagram to mark the occasion. He wrote, "Wow !!!! #SeriousMen has got me a nomination for the prestigious #InternationalEmmyAwards in the Best Actor category Congratulations Team #SeriousMen Director #SudhirMishra @sejtherage @bhavesh_mandalia @manujosephsan & last but not the least @netflix_in @netflix @iemmys."

Thalaivii actor Kangana Ranaut reshared the post by the actor and lauded him for his accomplishment. Calling him 'one of the best actors in the world', she congratulated Siddiqui. Kangana Ranaut is currently receiving heaps of love and praise for her most recent release, Thalaivii, which traces the life of J. Jayalalithaa right from the young age of 16 to her entry into the world of politics.

Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, British actor David Tennant (Des), Roy Nik of Israel (Normali), and Christian Tappan of Colombia (El Robo del Siglo or The Great Heist) were also nominated in the same category and will compete for the prestigious award. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, Serious Men is based on the 2010 novel by the same title, written by Manu Joseph. The film revolves around the life of Ayyan Mani, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who begins to capitalize on his son's fame for the betterment of his family. The film is a fantastic commentary on discrimination and class privilege.

Other Indian celebrities who were nominated for International Emmys 2021 include the Sushmita Sen starter, Aarya, which has bagged the nomination in the best drama series category. Actor and Comedian Vir Das, who recently found himself amid controversy was also nominated in the comedy section for his special titled, Vir Das: For India.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut, @Nawazuddin_Siddiqui