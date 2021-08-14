Emraan Hashmi Believes 'Cinema Halls Are The Inseparable Elements Of Film Experience'

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is very happy as his film Chehre gets a theatrical release. In a statement recently, the Murder 2 actor talked about how cinema halls are "the inseparable elements of a film experience." He added that as an actor, it is his responsibility to provide the filmmakers a stand during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Read on to know more.

Emraan Hashmi: "Cinema halls are the inseparable elements of a film experience"

Recently in a statement, actor Emraan Hashmi said, "Cinema halls are the inseparable elements of a film experience and their revenue model directly depends on the makers. So, it is our responsibility to provide them a stand during this crisis." "Hence I pushed my films to release in the theatres, be it Mumbai Saga or Chehre." "Chehre is my second film of this year and the passion with which we have worked on this called for a silver screen experience," the Tum Mile star added.

The 42-year-old actor continued, "This is also my first film with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan so I wanted to do everything right. Our producer, Anand Panditji too assured us of a theatrical release with all safety measures in place and has kept his promise." "We all fell in love with cinema because of the magic that it creates in the cinema halls. And that is why, films that deserve the big screen should settle for nothing less." "I am eager to see people come back to the theatres with the thrilling surprise we have in store for them with Chehre," the Jannat actor signed off.

Helmed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. The mystery thriller film shows Hashmi portraying a business tycoon while megastar Bachchan will be seen as a lawyer. The film was announced in April 2019 and went on floors the next month. It was scheduled for a theatrical release in July 2020 but was delayed owing to the novel COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. The film will now hit theatres on August 27. Apart from Chehre, Hashmi is also gearing up for Tiger 3.

IMAGE: EMRAAN HASHMI'S INSTAGRAM

