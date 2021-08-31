Emraan Hashmi Believes In 'pushing Own Limits'; Opens Up On Doing Things That Scare Him

As Emran Hashmi enjoys the success of his recently released movie, Chehre, he opened up about how one should constantly try to do films that scare them. While speaking to PTI, he even talked about how seeking fame without being passionate about one’s craft was not the right thing to do.

Emraan Hashmi on taking up roles that scare him

Emraan Hashmi recently talked about how he has been able to opt for diverse roles because he soon recognized that only his love for his craft could help him in the long run in the industry. “Actors, generally, are insecure. Those who say they are not are lying. If you are not going to be on your toes, you won’t be around. Someone else standing in that line, a newcomer or a peer, will grab it from you. It is that quest and struggle,” he mentioned. Stating further, he also mentioned that seeking fame was not the right thing to do as there had to be an inherent love for the craft. “It is not so much the fear of anonymity, that should never be the case. Being famous is just a byproduct of what you do. Seeking fame isn’t the right thing to do, there has to be an inherent love for films and the filmmaking process. That’s what I love, which is why I will never be complacent,” Hashmi said.

The actor further spoke about how he aimed to stay out of his comfort zone and put himself up for challenging roles. He then stated:

“The day I feel that this is giving me the feeling of been there, done that, I will kick myself, to get up and do something that scares me. I have been part of that rut where I have done films that felt like a ”been there, done that” situation and it is not fun. You should constantly try to do films that scare you.”

Speaking further about how one needed to maintain the balance as a creative person and said, “When something is successful, people want to replicate that. Producers have a different way of looking at things, they factor in economics and I don’t blame them. But as a creative person, you have to walk that fine line and maintain that balance.”

Emraan Hashmi’s movies

The actor was last seen in popular movies such as Chehre, Mumbai Saga and Harami and is now prepping for the release of her upcoming movies namely Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ezra and Tiger 3.

IMAGE: EMRAAN HASHMI INSTAGRAM