Emraan Hashmi Flaunts His Rugged Body; Says 'Miles To Go Before I Sleep!!' | See Pictures

Indian actor Emraan Hashmi recently shared a few glimpses from his gym. The 42-year-old actor shared a few topless pictures as he keeps himself fit amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said he has miles to go before he sleeps. Here are Emraan Hashmi's photos from his workout.

Emraan Hashmi's post-workout photos

Emraan Hashmi recently took to his Instagram stories to share a few pictures from his gym from his workout. The actor posed shirtless and flaunted his muscular body in a series of photos. In the first photo, he mentioned his gym trainer Miihier Singh and Kuhu Bhosle while he wrote 'Miles to go before I sleep!!'. He wore a printed Bandana on his head while giving the 'rear double biceps' pose for the picture.

In the next few pictures, the Murder 2 actor flaunted his 6-pack abs with a 'front double biceps' pose. He posed in black coloured shorts by Adidas. He also wore a black coloured mask in the gym as a precaution to COVID-19.

Emraan Hashmi also once posed with his trainers Miihier Singh and Kuhu Bhosle. Miihier Singh wished the Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai actor on his birthday on March 24, 2021. He wrote 'MSP bringing in some serious gains ðŸ’ªðŸ½..Happy Birthday Bro.. @therealemraan' in the caption while wishing the actor.

On Emraan's work front

Emraan Hashmi recently starred in the action-thriller film Mumbai Saga. The film cast John Abraham and Emraan in the lead roles while Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rohit Roy, Kajal Aggarwal, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte, and Gulshan Grover played the supporting roles. The film, set in the 80s and 90s, revolves around the life of a gangster, Amartya Rao, played by John Abraham, and a Police Inspector Vijay Savarkar played by Emraan Hashmi. Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga was one of the first movies to have a theatrical release after the guidelines of the Ministry of Entertainment and Broadcasting. It released on March 19, 2021, and earned over Rs. 22 crores. The film was directed by Sanjay Gupta while T-series produced it. Emraan will soon feature in the upcoming movies Chehre and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Promo Image Source: Emraan Hashmi's Instagram

