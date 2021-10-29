Emraan Hashmi Talks About His Film 'Dybbuk'; Reveals What He Feels About Horror

Emraan Hashmi's latest movie Dybbuk premiered on Amazon Prime Video and is a remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2017 Malayalam horror film Ezra. A video of Hashmi reacting to the comments on Dybbuk's trailer was dropped by the makers, in which the actor could be heard talking about his movie. The Murder actor said that horror was one of his favourite genres and Dybbuk was a well-made horror movie.

Emraan Hashmi on his latest movie Dybbuk

Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta starrer horror-thriller film Dybbuk was released on Friday on Amazon Prime Video and has been receiving posted reviews. The trailer of the movie also created quite a buzz amongst the fans and Hashmi expressed his gratitude as he reacted to some comments left on Dybbuk's trailer.

Replying to a fan's comment that read "Emraan Hashmi + Horror = This couple is made for each other," the actor said, "It is true, horror is one of my favourite genres and tops the list compared to either genre like comedy, action or drama."

Replying to another fan's comment Emraan said, "I have always tried to do something new and unique for the audience, and bring out some kind of novelty in my films. Dybbuk is a very different kind of horror film and it's going to spook everyone just like the other horrors."

Dybbuk is a remake of the 2017 Malayalam movie Ezra that featured Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The story of the film revolves around an antique box purchased by the female protagonist, after which the couple face paranormal activities.

Emraan had previously also expressed his love for horror movies and in an interview with ANI said, "I feel I have a parallel love story with this genre. I personally like horror films and hence starring in 'Raaz 2' and 'Ek Thi Dayaan' was like a dream come true for me. A wave of horror films will always be there in the industry and Horror should be consumed like this (Dybbuk)."

He added, "I feel yet in our country and industry, this genre hasn't been completely explored yet. Not many films are made. I really wish more and more stars come forward to do horror films. Also because I know the success ratio of this genre is a lot more."

Image: Instagram/@therealemraan