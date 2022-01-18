Emraan Hashmi To Star Alongside Sahher Bambba In B Praak's Upcoming Music Video

Actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to feature in another music video for a track crooned by B Praak. The Mumbai Saga actor will be reportedly romancing actor Sahher Bambba who made her debut on screen in the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Hashmi was previously featured in Tanishq Bagchi and Jubin Nautiyal's romantic track Lut Gaye.

Emraan Hashmi to romance Sahher Bambba in new music video

As per a report from ANI, the 42-year-old actor will be seen in B Praak's upcoming music video opposite Sahher Bambba. The 23-year-old expressed her excitement over the new venture and talked about working with Emraan Hashmi and B Praak was a dream come true for her. She said, ''Working with Emraan and B Praak was a dream come true."

She continued, ''I’ve been a huge fan of B Praak's music. I used to listen to his music on loop and when this opportunity came my way to collaborate with Emraan and B Praak, I was on cloud nine." The music video will be reportedly released in the upcoming months.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi starrer romantic track Lut Gaye's music video became the most-viewed music video on YouTube India in 2021. The music video also features Yukti Thareja. The music video revolves around Hashmi running away from a bunch of goons and ending up at a hotel where a posh wedding is set to happen. Taking to his social media, the actor shared the news by writing, ''Lut gaye becomes the No.1 viewed music video on YouTube India in 2021 .. over 1 billion and counting!! #Lutgaye (sic)."

More on Emraan Hashmi

Recently, the actor announced his new project titled 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar by sharing an intriguing video on his social media handles. The film will be helmed by celebrated filmmaker Raj Mehta and is expected to go on floors soon.

He made the announcement with the caption, ''Extremely humbled and honoured to share the driving seat with Akshay Kumar! Get ready, strike your pose because #Selfiee is coming to you soon! Directed by Raj Mehta, shooting begins soon! @akshaykumar @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @therealprithvi @supriyamenonprithviraj@iamlistinstephen @raj_a_mehta @rishiwrites @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @prithvirajproductions @magicframes2011 @anshul300 @desimusicfactory @disneyplushotstar''.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Instagram/@sahherbambba/therealemraan