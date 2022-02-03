Actor Emran Hashmi enjoys a massive fan-following on his social media handle. The actor often treats his fans with some of his amazing pictures and keeps them updated about his latest projects.

As Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan turns a year older, the actor took to his social media handle and posted an adorable picture of Ayaan with his mother Parveen Shahani. The picture left netizens in awe of the mother-son but what caught attention was the hilarious caption.

Emraan Hashmi wishes son Ayaan on his birthday

Emraan Hashmi on Thursday took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring Ayaan and her mother. In the photo, Ayaan and her mother are seen donned in Ethnic attires as they pose for the loved-up picture. Ayaan is almost about to kiss his mommy. Sharing the photo the Hamari Adhuri Kahani actor captioned it as" Like Father like Son 🙄😬 … Happy Birthday big boy 🎂 !!!!"

Here take a look at the post-

Fans couldn't resist reacting and they jumped into the comments section. One of the users wrote, “A very happy birthday to our SUPERHERO Ayaan. May the Almighty be with him. Loads of love and prayers always. Love you Ayaan.” Another user wrote, "Happy Birthday Junior Emraan Hashmi."While the rest of the users simply showered wishes on Ayaan.

For the unversed, Emraan Hashmi’s son, Ayaan was diagnosed with kidney cancer at the age of 3. The little one battled for 5 years until he became cancer-free in 2019. Emraan has also penned a book titled The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer, where he talks about his career and Ayaan’s battle with the disease.

Emraan Hashmi's upcoming projects

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi recently announced his new project titled Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar on his social media handle. The film will be directed by renowned filmmaker Raj Mehta and is expected to go on floors soon. Apart from this, the actor has quite a few films lined up in his kitty like Tiger 3, where he will be seen playing the role of antagonist. Along with it, Emraan will be seen playing the parallel lead in a racy comic thriller, which is the official remake of the Malayalam film titled Driving Licence.

