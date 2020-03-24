Emraan Hashmi Birthday: Movies Of The 'Bard Of Blood' Actor Slated To Release In 2020

Bollywood superstar Emraan Hashmi celebrates his 41st birthday on March 24, 2020. Emraan recently marked his debut on the online space with Bard of Blood on Netflix. The actor was previously known for his romantic characters in many Bollywood films. However, the actor is now seen in various genres in films like Bard of Blood, The Body, and some of his exciting upcoming projects. Here is a list of Emraan Hashmi's movies lined up to be released in the year 2020.

Chehre

Chehre is a drama flick filled with thriller instances. Apart from Emraan Hashmi, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role and Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The original release date of the film has been changed to July 17, 2020. Directed by Rumi Jaffery, Chehre is produced by Anand Pandit under the banners of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

Ezra

Ezra is Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film written and directed by Jay Krishnan. The supernatural horror flick is produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios. Reportedly, Ezra is a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. The story of the film revolves around an antique box purchased by the female protagonist, after which she experiences paranormal events.

Mumbai Saga

Mumbai Saga is an action crime drama set in the 1980s-'90s. The film premises around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai. Helmed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film features an ensemble cast including John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, and Rohit Roy. Mumbai Saga will hit the theatres on June 19, 2020.

