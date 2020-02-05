Emraan Hashmi's 10-year-old Son Talks About His Fight With Cancer

Emraan Hashmi has been one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. The actor also made his debut on the online space with Bard of Blood on Netflix. Fans often love to hear songs featuring Emraan Hashmi and appreciate his acting abilities. When it comes to his personal life, Emraan Hashmi has been pretty guarded but had still shared how his son was diagnosed with cancer in 2014.

Emraan Hashmi's son talks about his fight with cancer

Also Read | Not Easy To Swim Against The Tide In Bollywood: Emraan Hashmi

At a very young age, Ayaan Hashmi was diagnosed with cancer and the kid managed to beat the disease. The father-son duo celebrated five years of being cancer-free last year in 2019. Emraan has also gone on to write a book titled The Kiss of Life, shedding light on the struggles his son and the family faced through the years when his son was battling cancer.

Also Read | Emraan Hashmi's Adorable Pictures With His Son Will Make Your Day

Source: Viral Bhayani Instagram

Recently at an event, Ayaan spoke about his fight with cancer and how he emerged victorious. Priya Dutt’s foundation was the hosts for the evening. Sonai Bendre too was spotted at the event showing her support for the cause. Ayaan started off with light humour to ease into his speech. He later went on to explain how he found it incredibly exhausted and difficult to battle cancer daily. He spoke about the difficulties he faced and called it extremely painful.

Also Read | 'Mumbai Saga': John Abraham As A Gangster & Emraan Hashmi As A Cop Impress Netizens

He then discussed the possible ways one could battle cancer. He also went on to motivate the crowd and was quoted saying that cancer is curable, to lift the spirit of the audience. Towards the end, Sonali Bendre along with the audience gave him a standing ovation as he walked back to his seat.

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapoor Says He'd Be Honoured To Follow In Emraan Hashmi's Footsteps

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.