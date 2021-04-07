Esha Deol Encourages Fans To Stay Fit On The Occasion Of World Health Day 2021

Bollywood actor Esha Deol recently took to social media to encourage her fans on the occasion of World Health Day 2021. The actor posted a portrait picture of herself in athleisure wear and put up an elaborate caption explaining the importance of health and fitness. She also acknowledged the efforts put in by the health workers on a daily basis while the world battles the COVID 19 pandemic. Esha Deol also received enormous support from her fans in the comments section as they agree with her stance on the subject.

Esha Deol’s World Health Day wish

Bollywood actor Esha Deol recently took to social media to share her thoughts on the importance of staying fit. She posted a picture of herself where she was seen showcasing her right profile while keeping a straight face for the photograph. Esha Deol is seen sitting with her legs folded up and her arms resting on her knees.

In the picture shared, Esha Deol is seen donning a simple set of workout outfit, which stands in contrast with the pitch white background. In the picture posted, she is seen wearing a sleeveless zipper jacket which has been paired with a set of black workout leggings. Her hair has been tied up into a neat high pony while she is wearing a set of black gym gloves, in accessories.

In the caption for the post, Esha Deol has spoken about the importance of maintaining good health and how such a goal can be achieved. She has written that it is every person’s responsibility to take care of their body in every situation. She believes health had become a priority amidst the ongoing pandemic but such a ‘staying healthy’ mindset must be a constant in life. She has also wished her followers on the occasion of World Health Day 2021 and has encouraged them to stay fit at all times. Have a look at the post on Esha Deo’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Esha Deol’s fans have agreed with her thoughts as they also believe staying fit is important. A few fans also used a series of emoticons for an added effect. Have a look at the comments.

Image Courtesy: Esha Deol Instagram

