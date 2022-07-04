Bollywood actor Esha Deol shares a very special bond with her mother Hema Malini. From sharing unseen throwback pictures of the veteran star to wishing her on important occasions, Esha leaves no stones unturned in making her mother feel special. The actor is undoubtedly her biggest cheerleader. Yet again, Deol took to her social media space and shared a special video of her mother grooving to one of her hit songs on the stage of a singing reality show.

Esha Deol shares a clip of Hema Malini dancing to her song

The popular mother-daughter duo, Esha Deol and Hema Malini recently graced the stage of Sony TV's singing reality show Superstar Singer 2. The two had a good time interacting with the contestants, however, the major highlight of the episode was Hema Malini grooving to Esha Deol's song Dhoom from the 2004 film starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham in lead roles. The veteran actor perfectly aced the hook step of Dhoom as she shared the stage with her daughter.

Esha Deol took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into her mother's performance. The Na Tum Jaano Na Hum actor wrote in the caption, "When The DREAM GIRL becomes the DHOOM GIRL it’s got to be pure magic on stage 💫

Watch us Sunday 8 pm @sonytvofficial for #superstarsinger2 . We enjoyed all our songs which the kids & their mentors beautifully performed to . Best wishes to all the cute little contestants.

Here, take a look at the post:

Esha Deol wishes mother Hema Malini on birthday

Earlier, Esha Deol took to her Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with her mother on her birthday. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo is seen posing with each other. Esha is seen wearing a pink and white coloured floral kaftan with cream bottoms. Whereas, Hema Malini on the other hand was seen donning a white and blue embroidered kurta which she paired with yellow bottoms.

Sharing the pic, Esha penned a heartfelt note for her beloved mother. She wrote, "Happy birthday mamma! ♥️

Love you! 😘 Stay blessed, happy 🤗& healthy 🧿 Always by your side through thick & thin , Your Bittu 👍🏼"

Here, take a look at the post:

