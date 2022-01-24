Hema Malini-Esha Deol Celebrate Being 'proud Mothers' On National Girl Child Day; See Pics

India celebrates National Girl Child Day annually on January 24, with the aim of promoting a girl child's education, health, nutrition among other things as well as raising awareness about their rights. On this occasion, actor Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol shared empowering posts highlighting their pride for their daughters. While Hema shared a throwback family picture featuring Dharmendra and her daughter Esha and Ahana, Esha shared a monochrome glimpse of her, mentioning she's a 'proud mother' to her daughters Radya and Miraya.

Hema Malini-Esha Deol celebrate National Girl Child Day 2022

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, January 24, Bollywood's Dream Girl shared an adorable family picture where both Esha and Ahana can be seen sitting on Dharmendra and Hema's shoulders. In the caption, she wrote, "Today is the celebration of the girl child. So proud to have my two daughters in my life." Esha quickly responded to her post and wrote, "Love and respect @dreamgirlhemamalini @aapkadharam". Take a look.

On the other hand, Esha Deol shared a black and white picture of herself as she covers her face with a Dupatta. In the caption, she penned a powerful poem shedding light on the importance of a girl child. She is me, she is you, The greatest blessing in our life. Welcome her into your life & she has that sacred quality to show you life through her eyes in the most magnificent way.

Hold on to her& she will mother you in the best possible way. Respect her & you will have the most fulfilling satisfaction of the devotion she showers upon you. She is me, She is you, She is the girl child. As a proud mother to both my daughters Radya and Miraya. Gratitude, Love ♥️respect to all the baby girls."

On the work front, Esha will be seen in the psychological crime drama, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles. The series will mark Ajay's OTT debut, and comes as the Indian adaptation of the British series Luther that originally featured Idris Elba in the lead role. It will stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @DREAMGIRLHEMAMALINI/ @IMESHADEOL/ PTI