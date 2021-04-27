Esha Deol Shares Sneak Peek Of Her Home Office, Hints At New Project

Esha Deol has shared a sneak peek into her work-from-home lifestyle. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of her home office. Along with the picture, Esha Deol also revealed that she is reading a script. Hence, we might soon witness Esha on the big screen or even in an OTT project.

Esha Deol shares pics of her home office

The ongoing pandemic had completely altered the workforce’s lifestyle. Since last year, many people have been working from home to be safe during these difficult times. Bollywood actor Esha Deol is one of them. In her recent Instagram post, Esha shared two selfies of herself from her home office. The pictures showcased how Esha prefers to work on a white desk with her laptop and also enjoy a glimpse of her home garden.

In the picture, Esha Deol is rocking the WFH avatar in a camouflage T-shirt and a messy bun. Along with this Instagram post, Esha wrote, “Readings. #workfromhome work in progress. #scriptreadings #mondaymotivation #homeoffice #stayhomestaysafe”. As mentioned earlier, Esha Deol mentioning about reading a few scripts could be an indication of an upcoming project. It will be interesting to see how Esha plans to make her comeback. Take a look at Esha Deol’s Instagram post below.

Esha Deol’s Instagram post was flooded with likes and comments. One fan blessed the Bollywood actor in his comment while a few fans commented “Great” and “Beautiful”. One fan also commented how this post could a hint of her Bollywood comeback. Take a look at these comments on Esha Deol’s Instagram post below.

Esha Deol imparts workout motivation to fans

Esha Deol in her recent Instagram post talked about the importance of staying mentally and physically fit during the ongoing pandemic. In this Instagram post, Esha Deol shared an image of herself performing a yoga pose. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Namastay stay home, namastay safe! In these trying times it’s important to keep ourselves mentally and physically fit so I get my daily dose of peace here. Stretching and yoga is always a good thing. So, start today from home”. Take a look at Esha Deol’s Instagram post below.

Image Credit: Esha Deol Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.