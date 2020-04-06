Esha Deol's Family Give #goals & These Pictures On Her Instagram Are A Proof

Esha Deol is known for her hit flicks like Dhoom, or Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. The actor and professional Bharatnatyam dancer has now ventured into writing books like Amma Mia. She also gives major family goals when she shares her star-studded family pictures on her social media account.

She shares pictures with husband Bharat Takhtani and two kids. Her moments with father Dharmendra and mother Hema Malini are also on her IG.

Here are some pictures of Esha Deol with her family members which are #goals

Esha Deol has shared most pictures with her mother Hema Malini who is a veteran, legendary actor and also a professional dancer. Esha Deol followed Hema Malini’s footsteps when it comes to dancing. Check out several pictures of the actor with her mother.

Dharmendra’s pictures with the actor appears from time to time on her Instagram. They are all smiles in most of the pictures. Here are some father-daughter moments in a still.

Esha Deol is married to Bharat Takhtani and they are parents to two kids. Esha Deol makes sure that the valuable moments of the family is captured on her Instagram; be it birthday parties or festival celebrations, the family is always together. Check out some of the pictures on her Instagram.

Some more pics by Esha Deol with Hema Malini, Dharmendra & other members

