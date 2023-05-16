Esha Gupta Arrives In Style At French Riviera Ahead Of Cannes Debut | Photos

Esha Gupta is all set to make her debut at Cannes international film festival this year. Ahead of the event, the actress reached the French Riviera dressed in a light-hued dress with a thigh-high slit. The dress was apt for the summery weather at the Riviera. Esha is part of the Indian government delegation that is going to walk the red carpet at the film festival, which will run from May 12- May 27.

Esha shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and simply wrote, "Cannes". The actress paired her Missoni dress with a dark green shoulder bag and a pair of heels by Gianvito Rossi. Keeping it simple and classy, Esha opted for straight loose hair and minimal makeup.

India at Cannes 2023

Apart from Esha Gupta, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar will also be marking their first outing at Cannes. Sara Ali Khan has also headed to Cannes for its 76th edition as an Indian representative. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress flew out from Mumbai on May 16.

Other names in the list of Cannes attendees this year include Aishwarya Rai, Vijay Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anek actress Andrea Kevichusa. Social media influencers Dolly Singh and Ruhee Dosani will also mark their debut at the Cannes this year. The film festival will commence today and will run till May 27. Like every year, the annual event will see the attendance of several well known celebrities from all over the world.

This year’s Cannes jury consists of French actor Denis Menochet, American actress Brie Larson, American actor-director Paul Dano, Brazilian filmmaker Rungano Nyoni, Afghan writer-director Atiq Rahimi, Moroccan film director Maryam Touzani, Argentinian film director Damian Szifron and French director Julia Ducouranu. Several international films will compete for the accolades, particularly the much coveted Palme d'Or.