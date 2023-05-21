Esha Gupta Back In India After Cannes Debut; Actress Hits Out At Airline For 'worst Staff'

Esha Gupta recently made her red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Now, she seemingly returned to India. She shared a photo from the New Delhi airport on her social media handle.

Esha also called out the airlines from which she was travelling. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, she wrote, "This airlines has the worst staff, rudest and non-helpful. This airline will have a bad rep if the continue with this staff." Take a look at the post below.

Esha Gupta makes her Cannes Debut

Esha Gupta walked the red carpet of the 76th Edition of the Cannes. She attended the grand event as part of the Indian government's delegation. She also participated in the opening ceremony and the premiere of the Johnny Depp's comeback film Jeanne Du Barry. For her red carpet debut, she wore a white risque couture gown. Her dress featured floral detailing and waist-high slit. She accecorised her look with rings and silver earrings. The actress completed her look with silver heels. After reaching French Riviera, Esha shared a video on social media and expressed her excitement to attend the Cannes Film Festival. She also thanked the Indian government and the FICCI to giving her the opportunity to be recognised on the global stage as part of the Indian delegation.

Other Indians debuts at Cannes 2023

Several Indian celebrities from all walks of life graced the red carpet. Bollywood actors Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Several celebrities including Manushi Chillar, Urvashi Rautela, Sara Ali Khan Shannon K, Guneet Monga, Diana Penty, Esha Gupta along with influencers Ruhee Dosani, Masoom Minawala, Niharika M and Dolly Singh too were part of the event. Anushka Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari are expected to attend. While this will mark Anushka's debut, The Jubilee actress will be walking the red carpet for the second time.