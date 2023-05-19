Esha Gupta Stuns In A Black Bodycon Dress At Cannes Film Festival 2023 After Debut

After making a stellar debut on the red carpet, another look of Esha Gupta is going viral on the Internet. The actress walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023 on May 17. In a new picture from the French Riveria, Esha Gupta can be seen in a black bodycon dress.

Esha Gupta was spotted at the French Riveria in a new look for the Cannes Film Festival 2023. A day after walking the red carpet, photos of the actor in a black midi dress are doing rounds on the Internet. Esha was spotted in a plunging dress which she paired with a minimal chain and high heels. The actress kept her look classy by tying her hair in a bun.

Esha Gupta makes debut at Cannes red carpet

On May 17, Esha Gupta made her debut at the Cannes 2023 red carpet. The former Femina Miss India International 2007 winner arrived on the red carpet in a stellar look. However, she has no projects which are being screened at the festival. She stole hearts with her look and style.

Esha posed for the shutterbugs on the red carpet. The Rustom actress made her debut in a white-coloured floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit. Taking to Instagram, Esha Gupta posted the pictures with the caption, “Baby’s first Cannes!”.

Other Indians to mark their debut at Cannes 2023

Esha Gupta is not the only Indian celebrity marking her debut on the Cannes red carpet. Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chillar, Sara Ali Khan and a few others also attend the film festival for the first time. Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar and Mrunal Thakur have already walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Indians at Cannes Film Festival 2023

A Cannes regular, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also returned to attend the film festival for the 21st time. The actress made her red carpet appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2023 on May 18. Additionally, actors Vijay Varma, Guneet Monga, and Urvashi Rautela have also walked the red carpet this year.