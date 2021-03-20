Esha Gupta Enjoys The 'best Spa' In Maldives, Treats Herself To A Plate Full Of Greens

Esha Gupta has been enjoying her stay in the Maldives. The actor has been vacationing at a beautiful location on the island. The actress took to her Instagram on March 20 and shared a glimpse of herself enjoying spa in the Maldives. Esha shared a video where she was seen walking towards the spa and showing the beautiful greenery outside. Esha Gupta also shared the picture of her salad platter full of greens.

Esha Gupta tries scuba diving

Earlier, Esha Gupta shared a couple of pictures where she was seen posing underwater as she tried underwater diving. In the first picture, she is seen stretching out her hands and legs with a beautiful background of corals. In one snap, she is seen enjoying the calm waters while the sun shines through the sea while in another, she is seen getting close to the bottom and swimming close to it. From exploring the depths underwater to trying yoga poses, Esha Gupta did it all. The actor is spotted wearing diving gear with an oxygen cylinder as she tries the adventure sport. In the caption, she mentioned that she felt like Dory, underwater.

Esha Gupta's Instagram feed is filled with pictures from her recent vacay. On March 16, 2021, she shared a series of pictures of herself sporting an orange bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit. Her dress was complemented with chest and waist-cutouts. She added mascara and kohl to her eyes and wore a matte nude lipstick. Her hair is middle parted and kept loose. She accessorized herself with minimal jewellery.

About Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta started her journey as a model and became the winner of the Miss India International title in 2007. The actor made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film Jannat 2 in 2012 opposite Emraan Hashmi. Gupta was next seen in the political drama movie Chakravyuh with Arjun Rampal, Abhay Deol, and Manoj Bajpayee. She was widely praised by various critics for her performance in the film. Since then, the actor has been part of various high-grossing movies such as Raaz 3D, Rustom, Total Dhamaal, and Baadshaho. Esha Gupta will next be seen in Hera Pheri 3, the third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise. The movie also features Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty in lead roles.

