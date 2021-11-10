Esha Gupta Gets First-hand Copy Of Mama & Ex-SBI Chief Rajnish Kumar's New Book, With Note

Actor Esha Gupta who has delivered powerful performances with films like Rustom, Raaz 3, and more, was delighted to receive her uncle’s book titled A Banker’s Memoir. For the unversed, Esha's uncle Rajnish Kumar is the former State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with Kumar and called him "India’s finest bankers" while congratulating him on the book release.

Apart from sharing a picture with the former SBI chairman, the actor also gave a glimpse of the beautiful note that was written by her uncle and dedicated to his niece.

The note read, “To Dearest Esha, my sweet niece. The book captures memories of Meerut. My sister and your mom have been part of this journey. Enjoy reading. I wish you more success in your illustrious career. With luv Rajnish Kumar.”

While sharing the pictures, Gupta thanked her uncle for helping her to differentiate between right and wrong and also the ‘value of hard work.’ “Congratulations mama #rajnishkumar, one of India’s finest bankers, former Chairman SBI on your book 'A Banker’s Memoir'. Thank you for always being there to teach me right from wrong and the value of hard work,” she wrote.

Former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar's memoir

Rajnish Kumar, who retired from the country's largest bank after four decades of service in October 2020, has an elusive banking history. Kumar is making a debut as a writer with his memoir. In the memoir, Rajnish shares his incredible journey as a banker, from being a probationary officer in SBI to becoming its chairman in 2017. In the book, Kumar shares his 40 years of work experience and the entire journey of witnessing several changes in the country's banking sector has been summed up. Prior to joining the public bank as chairman, Kumar served as Managing Director (Compliance and Risk), and the Managing Director (National Banking Group) of the bank.

Esha Gupta celebrated Diwali with CRPF battalion in Varanasi

Esha had recently gained the spotlight after she had posted pictures of her Diwali celebration with the CRPF battalion in Varanasi. In the caption, she stated how she had the honour of celebrating Diwali with the 95 battalion CRPF in Varanasi and added how humbled she was. The caption read, "Had the honour of celebrating Diwali with the 95 battalion CRPF . Thank you #AnilKumar sir, #vikaskumar sir #parikshit sir for this honour, I’m truly humbled." (sic)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta, who made her acting debut with Jannat 2 that released in 2012, has acted in popular films like Humshakals, Raaz 3D, Baadshaho, and Rustom. She is currently seen in the show, Nakaab, which is helmed by Soumik Sen. The investigative thriller drama also features Mallika Sherawat, Gautam Rode, and Ankita Chakraborty in pivotal roles. She will also be seen in an action thriller web series titled Invisible Woman.

