Esha Gupta On Celebrating Diwali With 95th Battalion CRPF In Varanasi: 'I’m Truly Humbled'

Ahead of the auspicious festival of Diwali, actor Esha Gupta recently gave a sneak peek at her Diwali 2021 celebrations. She further revealed how she celebrated the day with the CRPF battalion.

Esha Gupta is best known for her Bollywood debut movie, Jannat 2, which was a popular Hindi crime-thriller movie, directed by Kunal Deshmukh. She essayed the significant role of Dr Jhanvi Singh in the film.

Esha Gupta's Diwali 2021 celebrations begin

Esha Gupta recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures depicting her Diwali celebrations in Varanasi. In the first picture, she can be seen posing for the camera with CRPF members while wearing a lavender-coloured attire. She further added more such gleeful pictures of herself while performing the pooja on the ghats of Varanasi. In the caption, she stated how she had the honour of celebrating Diwali with the 95 battalion CRPF in Varanasi and added how humbled she was. The caption read, "Had the honour of celebrating Diwali with the 95 battalion CRPF . Thank you #AnilKumar sir , #vikaskumar sir #parikshit sir for this honour, I’m truly humbled." (sic)

Many fans took to Esha Gupta's latest Instagram post and lauded her decision of celebrating the Diwali festival with the CRPF Battalion. The fans showered numerous hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Esha Gupta's latest Instagram post.

While Esha Gupta is spending some quality time in Varanasi, she recently visited an ashram in the city and shared glimpses of it on Instagram. Stating about her visit, she wrote how she had the privilege to meet the humanitarians at the Apna Ghar Ashram and expressed her gratitude towards God and Universe for giving her everything she needed. The caption read, "Yesterday I had the privilege to spend time at Apna Ghar Ashram and meet the humanitarians, Dr.Niranjan and his wife Dr.Katyani, the founder of the same. Your faith in humanity would be restored to see, that it is not just a place, but a home, a community for the ones who have nobody for themselves. I have so much gratitude towards god and universe for giving me everything I need and my health, and to be in a position to be able to help someone. Please do visit there if in Varanasi,UP, and you can contribute there as a volunteer as well." (sic) Take a look at the post-

