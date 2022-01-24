Esha Gupta Opens Up On Contracting COVID-19; Says 'It Has Taken A Toll On Me Mentally'

The entire world is grappling under the perils put forth by the COVID-19 pandemic. While those who got infected by the virus dealt with health concerns, some also had to undergo mental health troubles as well. Bollywood actor Esha Gupta is currently going through one as she is recovering from COVID-19 in Madrid while her family back in Delhi is also combating the virus. The actor recently opened up on how the pandemic is affecting her mental health and has made her feel helpless.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Esha Gupta opened up on her journey of battling COVID-19. The actor mentioned how she thought she would not contract the virus as she was working during the peak of the pandemic. She revealed that during the shoot of her upcoming series, despite many positive cases being around, she and her team were safe.

Esha Gupta contracted the virus earlier this month along and has been battling it since then. She revealed she has been down with fever for two weeks and has also lost her sense of smell. The virus has not only made her paranoid but also cautious about her health. She further quipped how she cannot imagine anything worse for anyone as her family is also battling against it.

Esha Gupta on how COVID-19 affected her mental health

Esha Gupta is currently living in Madrid with her Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar. Both she and her boyfriend contracted the virus and isolated themselves at home. Sharing the news, the Jannat 2 star mentioned how it is good to have her boyfriend around during such a difficult time but the slow recovery has taken a toll on her mental health. Moreover, the actor is unable to travel to her family which adds to her woes.

Esha Gupta tests COVID-19 positive

Esha Gupta tested positive for COVID-19 on January 9, 2022. the actor took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans about the same. She wrote, "Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and am currently under home quarantine." "I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #MaskUp. I love you all," the actor added.

Image: Insatgram/@egupta