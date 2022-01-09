Esha Gupta Tests Positive For COVID; Says 'following All Protocols & In Isolation'

Actor Esha Gupta is the latest on the list of celebrities who have contracted COVID-19. With a surge in infections caused by the Omicron variant, celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Vishnu Vishal, Mrunal Thakur among others recently announced their COVID diagnosis. The Raaz 3 star took to Instagram and issued a statement, noting that she has been following the safety protocols and is currently under home quarantine.

She expressed hope in coming out 'stronger' and 'better' from the highly infectious virus and further urged everyone to take care of themselves and adhere to the standard safety guidelines.

Esha Gupta tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, January 9, the Rustom actor wrote, 'Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and am currently under home quarantine." She further added, "I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #MaskUp. I love you all.'

Her diagnosis comes days after she marked the New Year celebrations in Spain alongside her beau Manuel Campos Guallar. Uploading pictures of the couple from their exquisite celebrations, Esha wrote, '2022 from mine to you.' She could be seen in a gorgeous corset gown, while Manuel sported a classic black tux.

More celebrities who recently tested COVID positive

Apart from Esha, singer Arijit Singh also informed his fans that he and his wife Koel Roy caught the virus. Taking to his official Facebook handle, he wrote, 'Me and my wife have tested Covid Positive. We are all perfectly fine and have quarantined ourselves.' Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also informed everyone about his diagnosis noting that he's facing mild symptoms. He also urged everyone to stay safe and follow the guidelines. Veteran actor Nafisa Ali and singer/composer Vishal Dadlani also tested COVID positive a few days back.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @EGUPTA)