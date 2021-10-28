Esha Gupta Reveals Facing Casting Couch Twice, Says 'they Won’t Do It To Industry Kids'

Jannat 2 star Esha Gupta, recently in an interview, opened up on facing the casting couch twice in the Bollywood industry. She said that people who are not from the industry have to face the problem. She added that 'industry kids' do not have to face the casting couch. The actor revealed that gradually she has seen a 'very dirty side of the person' she has worked with as 'they became very vindictive.'

Esha Gupta: 'The problem is also they only do it to us, they won’t do it to the industry kids'

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Esha Gupta made some revelations about the casting couch in the industry and said that she had been victim to it twice. Speaking about the experience, the actor called it a 'little sly move' and said that the person from the industry also expected an outdoor shoot by thinking, "We'll just be really nice to her, things may change then."

The 35-year-old actor said that she used to make her makeup artist sleep in the room with her by making excuses like she was 'scared and she won't sleep.' Gupta added that the problem is this only happens to people who are not from the industry and don't happen to 'industry kids' because 'their parents will come and kill them.' She said these things happen to them because people think 'she would do thinking she wants work.'

The Humshakals actor eventually said that she has seen a 'very dirty side of the person' she worked with as 'they became very vindictive' after realising that 'she is not going to do anything.' Gupta also shared her second experience when midway of the film, the co-producer told the filmmaker that he 'does not want her in the film.' The actor revealed that it was after four to five days of shooting and the filmmaker refused to listen to him and asked her, "Did this happen with this guy?" She laughed and responded yes, which is when the filmmaker realized the co-producer's intention. Gupta concluded that there are people in the industry who don't give her work because she refuses to do anything.

Esha Gupta, who made her acting debut with Jannat 2 that released in 2012, has acted in popular films like Humshakals, Raaz 3D, Baadshaho, and Rustom. She is currently seen in the show, Nakaab, which is helmed by Soumik Sen. The investigative thriller drama also features Mallika Sherawat, Gautam Rode, and Ankita Chakraborty in pivotal roles. She will also be seen in an action thriller web series titled Invisible Woman.

Image: Instagram/@egupta