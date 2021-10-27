Esha Gupta Reveals Storming Off A Movie Set After Being Verbally Abused By The Director

Actor Esha Gupta recently revealed that she once walked off the sets of her movie after being verbally abused by the director of the film. Showing courage, the actor did not hold back and took a stand against the disrespect shown towards her by the filmmaker. Although she did not disclose the name of the movie or the director, the actor narrated the incident in detail.

Esha Gupta on storming off set

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the 35-year-old actor revealed that she was verbally abused on the sets of a film by the director. Describing it as the 'worst of the experiences', the actor recalled that the team of the film faced a great deal of miscommunication between the assistant director and the director team. She recalled being late on the set owing to an outfit issue.

After reaching the set, the director of the movie harshly pointed out Esha's tardiness by 'saying something in Hindi' which led to her explaining that the delay was caused because of the outfit. The actor went on to say that she had arrived on the sets before the team and before the studio had opened. She asserted that it was not her fault that she was late on the set.

However, the director abused the actor once again which triggered Esha to snap back. She admitted to being understanding for the first time but decided to stand up for herself when the director continued disrespecting her. The actor stormed off the set resulting in producers and Executive producers incessantly calling to apologize to her. Remaining firm on her stance, the actor demanded an apology from the director who apologized two days later. The shooting resumed soon after.

More on Esha Gupta

The actor has several successful movies to her name like Jannat 2, Humshakals, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Total Dhamaal, One Day: Justice Delivered and more. She is all set to appear in the upcoming romantic comedy titled Desi Magic directed by Mehul Atha. Esha Gupta will also appear in the third instalment of the popular Hera Pheri movies tilted Hera Pheri 3.

Image: Instagram/@egupta