Esha Gupta Shares A Special Post To Mark Boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar's B'day; See Pics

Esha Gupta shared a special post to mark boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar's birthday, calling the latter a 'beautiful soul'. The Raaz 3 actor shared a trail of pictures of the duo holding hands, while also a small clip of them walking hand in hand. She also penned a sweet message in Spanish, which meant 'I love you to infinity and beyond'.

Esha and Manuel have been shelling out major couple goals on social media ever since they made their relationship official.

Esha Gupta shares a special post to mark beau Manuel Campos Guallar b'day

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha shared a trail of pictures and a video, beginning with the duo holding hands as they attend an event. Gupta can be seen in a gorgeous floral dress, while Manuel looks dapper in formals. The other pictures and video showcase the two adorably holding hands. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday you beautiful soul. Te quiero hasta el infinito y más allá. (I love you to infinity and beyond)". Take a look.

The post received love and adulation from fans, who dropped comments like, "Happy birthday, God bless you and good health", "You guys (heart emoticon)", "gorgeous" among others. Manuel also responded to Esha's sweet gesture by commenting "gracias cariño" (thanks honey). Shanoo Sharma, Kubbra Sait among others also dropped heart emoticons.

The actor often treats fans with glimpses into the couple's getaways and celebrations, and on the occasion of New Year 2022, she dropped stunning pictures from their outing. While Esha looks gorgeous in a satin corset gown, Manuel could be seen in a black tuxedo. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "2022 from mine to you".

More on Esha Gupta's work front

The actor was last seen in the web series Nakaab, which aired on the OTT platform MX Player. Helmed by Soumik Sen, the investigative thriller drama also featured Mallika Sherawat, Gautam Rode, and Ankita Chakraborty in pivotal roles. She will now be seen alongside Suniel Shetty in the web series, Invisible Woman. Esha Gupta, who made her acting debut with Jannat 2 that released in 2012, has acted in popular films like Humshakals, Raaz 3D, Baadshaho, and Rustom.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @EGUPTA)