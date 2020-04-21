Esha Gupta Takes Her Fitness Seriously And THESE Pictures Are Proof

Amid the lockdown, actor Esha Gupta often takes to social media to share pictures and videos of her yoga sessions and to inspire her fans to focus on fitness. Let's take a look at Esha Gupta's photos below.

Esha Gupta's photos doing yoga

Not only Esha aces the Yoga asanas, but her captions are equally intriguing. She also wrote an interesting caption for this photo. Check out more photos from Esha Gupta's Instagram below.

In this photo, the model can be seen practising the Urdhva Dhanurasana. She often inspires her followers to focus on fitness.

In this photo, the actor is seen practising the Chakrasana. From yoga poses to posing for her photos, Esha knows it all.

In this photo, Esha can be seen practising the Hanumanasana. She also shared some insight on this pose. She said that this asana even helps to reduce the symptoms of insomnia and stress.

This is the compass pose. One cannot begin to fathom how suave and flexible Esha Gupta is. The actor can pull-off any pose with ease.

Esha Gupta is popular for acting and modelling. She has appeared in several films now. The actor has made her mark in the Indian film industry and is known for her acting skills and incredible looks as well. Gupta is also the winner of Miss India International title of 2007.

