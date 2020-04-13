Esha Gupta Shares An Insight Of What Keeps Her Occupied Amidst The COVID-19 Lockdown

Total Dhammal actor Esha Gupta, who has been on a break just like other actors amid lockdown, seems to be indulging some me-time. The actor keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts through her Instagram posts and also tells them about everything that she has been learning these amid covid-19 lockdown. Take a look at what keeps Esha Gupta occupied during this COVID-19 lockdown.

How Is Esha Gupta Keeping Herself Busy Amidst the Covid-19 lockdown?

Esha Gupta has been spending a little too much time with her pet Jenny. From cuddling with her to following her around the house and sharing adorable pictures, Esha Gupta seems to love her quarantine time.

Esha Gupta loves music and she shared a picture of herself playing the guitar. This was another way of keeping herself productive, occupied and learn new things, Esha Gupta shared.

Esha Gupta shared a number of pictures and wrote that these are the things she loves to do. The first picture was of a novel written by the author, Haruki Murakami. The second picture Esha Gupta shared was of a dish the actor loves, followed by a picture of self-pampering. She also shared a clip of her favourite movie followed by a picture of herself, playing the guitar. The second last picture Esha Gupta shared proved that the actor loves gazing at the moon. She also shared a picture of her favourite organic chillies that she uses to whip out some delicious dishes.

