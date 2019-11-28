Esha Gupta Birthday: Uber Stylish Pictures Of The Birthday Girl That You Cannot Miss

Esha Gupta stepped into Bollywood with the movie Jannat 2. The actor was widely loved and appreciated for her performance alongside Emraan Hashmi. Esha is also known to be very active on social media flooding it with drool-worthy pictures of herself. She sets the internet on fire with her adorable looks and pictures. On the occasion of Esha Gupta's birthday, here are five times when fans went gaga over Esha Gupta's photos.

Esha Gupta acing up a casual look

For one of her photoshoots, Esha Gupta stunned in a coordinated set. She pulled off a floral deep hemp neckline blouse and wide-legged checkered bottoms. The actor kept it minimal with makeup and hair. She completed the look with brown flat flip-flops.

Esha Gupta flaunting a bright yellow ethnic attire

Esha Gupta donned an ethnic outfit for a festive event. She wore a yellow ethnic Anarkali with mirror detailing. She completed the look with long oxidised earrings and bindi.

Esha Gupta pulling off a black party outfit

Esha Gupta sported a black gown for an award function. She wore a one-shoulder mermaid gown. The gown had a sleeve detailing and a waist belt that accentuated her waist. She kept the look glammed up with smokey eyes and nude lips. Esha completed the look with tassel earrings and stilettos.

Esha Gupta looked flawless in a red bikini

Esha Gupta wore a red bikini for a photoshoot. Her bikini was paired up with a denim jacket to complete the look. Esha's hair was curled into loose waves and her makeup was kept natural. She completed the look with silver hoops and nude lips.

Esha Gupta pulling off a grey mini dress

In the picture below, Esha donned up a grey mini dress. The dress had a deep V-neck and ribbed detailing. For makeup, she went for soft smokey eyes and nude lips. She completed the look with loose wavy curls and golden hoops.

