Songs Featuring Esha Gupta Which You Can Listen To On The Occasion Of Her Birthday

Esha Gupta has worked in a number of Bollywood films which have been received well by the audience. The actor turns 34 on 28 November, 2019. On the occasion of her birthday, here is a look at the best songs that the actor has featured in.

Best songs starring Esha Gupta

1. Tu Hi Mera (2012)

Tu Hi Mera is a song from the 2012 film, Jannat 2. The song was sung by Shafqat Amanat Ali and the composition of the song was done by Pritam. The lyrics of the song were written by Sayeed Quadri. The video of the song features Esha Gupta and Emraan Hashmi in a romantic mood. Esha Gupta’s look in the song was loved by fans.

2. Tera Deedar Hua (2012)

Tera Deedar Hua was a song from the 2012 film, Jannat 2. The song was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The music of the song was composed by Pritam and Anupam Amod while the lyrics were written by Sanjay Masoomm. The song features Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta. In the song, Esha Gupta was seen wearing a yellow saree which was highly appreciated by fashion enthusiasts.

3. Piya Ke Bazaar Me (2014)

Piya Ke Bazaar Mein is a song from the 2014 film, Humshakals. The song was jointly sung by Himesh Reshammiya, Shamali Kholgade, and Palak Muchhal. The music of the song was composed by Himesh Reshammiya while the lyrics were written by Shabbir Ahmed. The video of the song features Bipasha Basu, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Esha Gupta dancing to the number.

4. Deewana Kar Raha (2012)

Deewana Kar Raha Hai is a song from the 2012 film, Raaz 3. The song was sung by Javed Ali. The song was directed by Rashid Khan. The song stars Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, and Bipasha Basu. The song is loved for its melodious tune.

5. Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon (2015)

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon was a single which was released by T-Series. The song was sung by Armaan Malik while the music was given by Amaal Malik. The lyrics of the song were penned by Rashmi Virag. The video of the song features a love story starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta in pivotal roles.

