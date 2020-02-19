Evelyn Sharma Terms Industry As 'high School Drama', Says 'only Performance Counts'

Indo-German actor Evelyn Sharma who was last seen in the 2019 action thriller film Saaho has been away from the cameras for quite some time now. The actor, however, has been active on social media and has been spotted in many events. She was recently in the news for her engagement to her Australian dental surgeon and entrepreneur boyfriend Dr. Tushaan Bhindi.

Evelyn Sharma, who made her mark in the Hindi film industry with bubbly roles in films like Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, took to her Instagram account and made a statement about her views on the industry.

She said, "Sometimes the film industry seems like a big high school drama... Who knows who, whom are you friends with, and how do you get to sit with the cool kids."

She added, "One thing I have learned in my few years is that even though it's fun to mingle at the big parties, in the end, it just boils down to your test scores at the box office, and only your performance counts to get you to the next level! (sic)".

Take a look:

On the professional front

Evelyn Sharma had featured last in the Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho. She was one of the many faces in the movie alongside the likes of Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi and others. The film marked her Tollywood debut.

Evelyn Sharma is also known for her light-hearted role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and has also starred in movies like Jab Harry Met Sejal, Hindi Medium and Main Tera Hero. Evelyn revealed that her biggest achievement till date is speaking at the 65th National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC.

