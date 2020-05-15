Evelyn Sharma Thinks People Should Indulge In Activities That Make Them Happy

Actor Evelyn Sharma is currently quarantining in Australia with her fiance Tushaan Bhindi and their family amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor feels that the quarantine is the best time for her to indulge herself in scriptwriting. In an interview with a leading daily, she revealed that the last few weeks have been rough for her because she had to self-isolate the minute she stepped in Australia.

Evelyn Sharma on spending her time in lockdown

She revealed in the interview that she has been keeping herself busy now that she is working from home. Evelyn Sharma revealed that she is growing her own vegetable garden. The actor feels that people should indulge in activities that make them happy amid the quarantine. Sharma also said that she feels that this quarantine is the best time for her to focus on scriptwriting.

When asked about her NGO Seams for Dreams, she said that reading the news every day is stressful because there are a lot of people who are left with no food, clothing or shelter. She added that they have decided to extend their support by providing appropriate clothing and other fabric essential to those who need it. Evelyn Sharma added that the people who are at home can definitely help by sharing some resources and making lives easier for those in need.

She said that she has always believed in giving back to society in some way or the other and worked towards spreading awareness for sustainable fashion and second-hand clothing. The actor added that she has spread awareness and made space for second-hand fashion among many people. She revealed that it has made her wonder if she was doing enough and made her question if she should be doing more for it.

When asked about her 'When I have time' wishlist, Evelyn Sharma said that she has always been on the move because of her job. She added that due to work, she always misses out on her me-time and her time with her family. Adding that she is glad she gets to be in one place for a while, she said that she gets to enjoy the time that she has to be with herself and her family. She added that it is the best way to bond and make great memories with everyone.

Talking about reading and other hobbies, Evelyn Sharma revealed that she enjoys reading as it keeps the brain busy and active. She revealed that she is currently reading Make Today Count by John C Maxwell. Sharma also revealed that she recently joined TikTok and thinks that it is a great way to stay entertained.

