Evelyn Sharma Shares Another Breastfeeding Post, Fans React To 'unexplainable Bond'

Taking to the Instagram handle, Evelyn Sharma shared a picture in which the actor can be seen feeding her baby Ava. She explained how breastfeeding has become her whole life right now. She wrote, "If you’re wondering why I post photos of me breastfeeding, it’s because it’s my whole life right now. 👼🏻" Stating that it is a full-time job, the actor wrote, "It’s a full-time job with a lot of extra hours and sleepless nights. But your payment is a happy and healthy baby 🥰 which is all you want as a mommy. 💯 I don’t exclusively breastfeed though. My baby girl needs a little top up once in a while and mommy a hot bath while daddy takes over! #happymommy #happybaby #breastfeeding #babynutrition #besttimeofmylife".

Fans drop positive messages on Evelyn's breastfeeding post

The post garnered several positive responses from fans and followers. A fan wrote, "This is the most beautiful feeling when your little one clings on to you. This bond is just unexplainable. Enjoy every phase of motherhood❤️", another one commented, "You are looking soo so Sweet and soo Beautiful The Queen of Bollywood SuperstaR Actress Evelyn Sharma❤️❤️ @evelyn_sharma". Some even dropped hearts emoticons in the comments section.

This is not the first time that Evelyn has dropped a breastfeeding picture. Earlier also, the actor shared a phoograph with Ava, captioning it, "When you thought you finally established a routine and then she starts #clusterfeeding!! 🤦🏻‍♀️😩😅👼🏻 #smileforthecamera #thingsnoonewarnsyouabout #mummylife".

'Your life is going to change': Evelyn Sharma

On the day when the Saaho actor marked two months since the arrival of her baby, she wrote, “Your life is going to change completely when your baby arrives” they said… And OMG has our life changed since little Ava arrived two months ago! We never thought we could feel this kind of all-consuming, overwhelming love that we feel for our child!''.

